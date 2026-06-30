The Clicks Communicator will not be the device for everyone, that’s for sure. Pitched as a companion phone to your main phone, this thing is a niche product that will likely find its audience, we just aren’t sure how big that audience will be. Still, we’re weirdly looking forward to getting one in hand and touching a physical keyboard for the first time in 10+ years.

Today, Clicks finally gave us a video demo of a working unit, which is noteworthy because Clicks had yet to produce any working device up until this moment. All previously seen Clicks Communicator devices were just dummy units with mockups on their screens.

The video posted today dives into the a bit of the home screen experience, which so far just looks like Niagara Launcher in its normal form. The tour just shows you how to use Niagara Launcher, an app you can install and use in the same way today through Google Play (here). It’s a great launcher, by the way.

The video also shows a call coming through, the flashlight working, Spotify playing music through the speakers, and the keyboard doing what a physical keyboard does – type.

On a hardware front, we get a look at the fingerprint reader that’s built into the space bar, plus the location of the SIM and SD card slots. To access those, you remove the back of the phone, which is a feature for customizing the look of the Clicks Communicator, since it has swappable backs.

It’s a short demo, but it does at least give us some hope that this thing might launch this year as has been promised.

Does this look like a $500 phone?