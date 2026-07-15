We’ve talked so much in recent days about the new Pixel 11 series, but Samsung is about to throw an Unpacked party in a week. On July 12, Samsung will show off a bundle of devices, including all of its new foldables. We’ll finally get official looks and pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (wide).

As we take steps closer to that moment, the information drip has only increased. We have already seen press images for all of the upcoming devices, so their designs are not secrets. However, maybe more importantly, we now have major specs to share.

Below, you’ll see the specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs. Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specs

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Galaxy Z Fold 8 Displays Foldable: 8″ Dynamic OLED, 2504×2256, 120Hz



Outer: 6.5″ Dynamic OLED, 2520×1080, 120Hz Foldable: 7.6″ Dynamic OLED, 2448×1848, 120Hz



Outer: 5.5″ Dynamic OLED, 1972×1248, 4:3, 120Hz Cameras 200MP main, f/1.7

50MP ultra-wide, f/1.9

10MP zoom, 3x, f/2.4

10MP selfie, f/2.2 50MP main, f/1.8

50MP wide, f/1.9

10MP selfie, f/2.2 Battery 5000mAh

45W wired charging

Wireless charging 4800mAh

45W wired charging

Wireless charging Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Storage/RAM 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

12GB LPDDR5X RAM Other – IP48 Size 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.1mm

218g 161.4 x 123.9 x 4.5mm

201g Colors Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow, Green Shadow Graphite, Cream,. Lavender, Pistachio

Need a quick recap on what’s different here? For the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the battery is seeing an increase to 5000mAh (up from 4400mAh in Fold 7), there’s a new 50MP ultra-wide camera (replacing the 12MP from the Fold 7), and it is every-so-slightly slimmer when unfolded.

For the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 (wide), we have nothing to compare it to, but we can see that Samsung is going with a dual-50MP camera setup (no telephoto lens), a decent-sized 4800mAh battery, and maxing out RAM at 12GB.

As for the rest of the story we know so far, the expectation is a price increase on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, while the wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 will see prices closer to last year’s Fold 7. Samsung is doing some sort of pre-order deal that will save you $1,230, though.

We buying these or you going Pixel 11 Pro?

// WinFuture