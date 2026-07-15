Following up on our comparison of the regular Pixel 11 series phones, we put together a Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs. Pixel 10 Pro Fold image to show differences we might see here as well.

Like the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL, the new Pixel 11 Pro Fold will showcase minor differences over its predecessor. The major difference will be in the camera housing, while the rest appears almost identical to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold design.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs. Pixel 10 Pro Fold

In the image above, which we have thanks to early retail listings going to live, you should be able to spot that camera change, where Google is expanding the camera glass from edge to edge of its metal housing. The flash now lives within glass, just like it does on the other Pixel 11 series phones. While you can’t see it from these lower-res images, I’d imagine the mic is within there as well.

The rest of the device looks very familiar. The slight reveal of the inner display shows similar bezels, buttons and antenna lines are in the same spots and layout, and that corner where the devices folds still looks like it’ll cause pain to your palm.

But overall, the shape is basically identical. If you were looking for a major design change, like Samsung is giving us with their new wider Galaxy Z Fold 8, you won’t get that this year.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold specs, pricing

Pixel 11 Pro Fold Prices $1,899 / $2,019 / $2,249 Storage/RAM 256GB-16GB

512GB-16GB

1TB-16GB Displays Front: 6.5″ OLED, 1080×2342, 120Hz Size Folded: 6.11 x 5.92 x 0.4 inches

239g Front Camera 13MP Battery 4750mAh Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6 Colors Olive, Obsidian

The rest of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold story is starting to be told, again, thanks to that retailer slip-up earlier this week. We pulled Pixel 11 series specs from it, although they could be only partially correct or placeholders. We can’t fully confirm their accuracy just yet, but the rest of the information from those listings has looked convincing.

We’re expecting $100 price increases at all storage levels, with starting storage at 256GB and topping out at 1TB. That gives us a starting price of $1,899 and a top-end price of $2,249.

The battery capacity might shrink from the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s battery, which is somewhat concerning. The specs we’ve seen say a 4750mAh battery vs. the 5015mAh in the 10 Pro Fold.

All devices were shown to have 16GB RAM, unlike the other Pixel 11 Pro devices that could start at just 12GB with 256GB storage.

Colors for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold are Olive and Obsidian.