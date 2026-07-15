Google Health is currently experiencing an outage, so if you have a Fitbit device or Pixel Watch and are wondering why it hasn’t synced or given you summaries, a Sleep Score, Readiness, or anything from the Google Health Coach, that would be why.

The Google Health outage started this morning (July 15) and was confirmed initially by Google at 5:41AM Pacific. They noted that “there is an outage affecting the Sync functionality for all Google Health users.”

By 7:50AM Pacific, they expanded the outage, saying “Health Coach functionality: Ask and Summaries are also impacted.”

At this time, there is no estimated fix and we’re all just waiting for Google to take care of the issue on their end.

You can stop refreshing your Google Health app hoping for it to start working. We’ll let you know when all is back online.