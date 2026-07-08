Samsung made its July 22 date official this week for the next Galaxy Unpacked event. To hype everyone up a bit more, renders for the entire upcoming lineup have been published online, from what appears to be a retailer leak.

The renders confirm the shapes (and colors) we have seen previously, but it’s nice to have all of them in one handy spot. We now have renders for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Watch Ultra 2.

We anticipate that this won’t be the entire selection of colors available at launch. Samsung typically keeps a few secret and carries them as Samsung webshop exclusives. Honestly, all of the below colors are relatively tame and uninspiring.

Galaxy Z Fold 8

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 8

Galaxy Watch 9

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Seeing one you can’t live without? For me, it’s gonna be that Galaxy Z Fold 8. I can’t wait to get my hands on it.

// Android Headlines [2] [3] [4]