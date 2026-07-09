Samsung will fully reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in two weeks, giving you a choice for the first time over book-style foldables. Samsung is expected to reveal a familiar shape in the Fold 8 Ultra, alongside a wider, shorter model that will carry the Fold 8 name.

We know so much about these devices, because Samsung is about the worst in the industry at keeping a secret. We know almost all of the specs, have seen both CAD renders and official imagery, and are prepared for price increases over last year’s models. We’re really just waiting for July 22, when Samsung will make it all official and we can decide whether or not it’s time to spend $2,000 on our next phone.

You know what could make it all better in the end? Saving $1,230 at the time of pre-order. Samsung is hyping a $1,230 discount for those who reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 8 early and then pre-order when the time comes.

Save $1,230 on Galaxy Z Fold 8 pre-orders

We’ve seen Samsung run this play for a number of years now. They ask that you “reserve” their new phone and that will get you an extra discount once pre-orders go live. Sometimes that means a discount on top of your trade-in, while other times it means saving on accessories alongside the new phone.

As a reminder, a Samsung Reserve doesn’t mean much. It’s free to do, asks you for minimal info, and simply gets you a bigger discount if you decide to pre-order. This does not commit you to anything.

While we don’t know yet how Samsung will price their new foldables in the US, I’ll at least try and take a guess at what that $1,230 in savings will mean based on history.

For one, you get a bonus $30 off for reserving and the fineprint says that the $30 can only be used “towards purchasing additional eligible products” like a Galaxy Ring, Buds, Watches, Tablets, etc. You can’t use that $30 towards the phone itself.

So that leaves us with $1,200 off of something. If we go by last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deal, Samsung gave us up to $1,000 off with trade-ins. They then gave us $150 to be applied towards a storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. The leftover $50 was a credit to be used on accessories.

My guess is we get that same deal, but with the bonus $30 credit, you’ll end up with $80 in credit to spend on accessories.

The recap here, at least by last year’s pre-order deal, would be $1,000 instantly off with trade-in, $150 in storage upgrade credit, and $80 in accessory credit for a total of $1,230 in savings.

Reserve Galaxy Z Fold 8, Save $1,230