The end of Samsung Messages as the messaging app on your Samsung phone has reached its final moments. Back in April, Samsung announced that it was shutting down its own messages app in the US in favor of Google Messages.

They have not yet set a final date, but they told us it will discontinue in July 2026. For those not paying attention to the calendar, we are now in the month of July.

At the time, Samsung explained that this would be an “upgrade” to Google Messages and that it should help “maintain a consistent messaging experience on Android.” On a landing page to showcase the change, they mention the powerful scam and spam detection of Google Messages, that it has full support for RCS, that Gemini is built-in, and you can switch chats between multiple devices.

While Google Messages is indeed a solid texting experience, not all Samsung Messages users were happy about the news. There were a number of complaints about missing features from one app to the other and Google has only added a small amount of them since the news dropped. One of those features is Chat Themes, which just arrived this week.

For those looking at the best Samsung Messages alternative, Google Messages really is the only true option. Most 3rd party text messaging apps on Android do not have RCS support, so if you choose one of those over Google Messages, your messaging experience will be lacking.

If you have not yet made the switch, you might want to. Or you can hold out until the last minute. Do you, friend.

Google Play Link: Google Messages