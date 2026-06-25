Verizon decided to make June the month that it would introduce its big move since new CEO Dan Schulman took over last year. The launch of the Simplicity plan has happened and it looks like a very competitive plan with a good price and solid set of features that could attract those on somewhat of a budget.

We’ve talked heavily about the new Verizon Simplicity plan through several posts. We gave you an initial breakdown, shared 7 secrets about the plan you should know, and made it clear that Verizon’s myPlan options are still there if Simplicity doesn’t meet your needs.

Now that the dust has settled some, we wanted to dive into the entire plan line-up from Verizon to help you decide which might be best for you and your family.

Verizon Plan Breakdown: Every Plan Compared

Before we get into which plan fits who, a clean breakdown of each plan next to each other is a great way to visualize the differences in features, what’s available as add-ons, international coverage, network access, and more.

Simplicity

Plan Unlimited

Welcome Unlimited

Plus Unlimited

Ultimate Network:



5G Ultra Wideband (Full Speed) Network:



5G / 5G Ultra Wideband (Capped at 25Mbps) Network:



5G Ultra Wideband (Full Speed) Network:



5G Ultra Wideband (Full Speed) Data Limit:



High priority up to 500GB, then 4 Mbps Data Limit:



Data up to 500GB, then 4 Mbps Data Limit:



Unlimited premium network data Data Limit:



Unlimited premium network data Hotspot:



10GB high-speed (then 1Mbps) Hotspot:



None Hotspot:



30GB high-speed (then 3Mbps on UWB / 600Kbps on LTE) Hotspot:



200GB high-speed (then 6Mbps) Streaming:



720p HD Streaming:



480p SD Streaming:



720p on 5G / 4K UHD on 5G UWB Streaming:



1080p on 5G / 4K UHD on 5G UWB Device promos & upgrades:



None (BYOD, retail financing, or Flex Upgrade plans) Device promos & upgrades:



Phone upgrade promos Device promos & upgrades:



Phone upgrade promos Device promos & upgrades:



Phone upgrade promos Connected devices:



Full price add-ons Connected devices:



Full price add-ons Connected devices:



50% off one tablet or smartwatch line Connected devices:



50% off two tablet or smartwatch lines International:



Mexico/Canada talk & text + satellite texting International:



Mexico/Canada talk, text, & data (2GB/day high-speed) International:



Mexico/Canada talk, text, & data (2GB/day high-speed) International:



Full international roaming (15GB high-speed data/mo in 210+ countries) Perk add-ons:



Eligible for Add-on Perks Perk add-ons:



Eligible for Add-on Perks Perk add-ons:



Eligible for Add-on Perks Perk add-ons:



Eligible for Add-on Perks



Includes Identity Secure & Verizon Family Plus

Verizon Unlimited Plan Pricing

But how much does each plan cost? Typically, carriers like Verizon charge a bigger price for the first line on plans and then reduce the price for each additional line before leveling out. With Simplicity, Verizon is charging a single rate ($30 for new customers, $45 for current customers) for all lines. The myPlan options still have the tiered pricing system, which you can see below.

Simplicity

Plan Unlimited

Welcome Unlimited

Plus Unlimited

Ultimate 1 Line



$45



($30/mo new customer switcher promo) 1 Line



$65 1 Line



$80 1 Line



$90 2 Lines



$45 per line 2 Lines



$55 per line 2 Lines



$70 per line 2 Lines



$80 per line 3 Lines



$45 per line 3 Lines



$40 per line 3 Lines



$55 per line 3 Lines



$65 per line 4 Lines



$45 per line 4 Lines



$30 per line 4 Lines



$45 per line 4 Lines



$55 per line

Note: All of these prices included a $10/mo autopay discount.

Device Upgrade Promos: Which Plans Have Them Still?

One of the biggest reasons that consumers continue to stick with carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, instead of switching to prepaid, is because they like the device promos that all of them offer. Promotions for free phones are hard to ignore.

When comparing Simplicity to myPlan, they are complete opposites in their approach to device upgrades and could be the deciding factor for you when choosing.

The Simplicity plan does not offer device promotions, at least as of initial launch. If you choose Simplicity, you can bring your own phone if you have one, finance one with Verizon for up to 4 years, finance through their Simplicity Plus or Pro programs, or pay full retail.

Instead of giving you free phones with trade-ins or by way of bill credits, the Simplicity plan gives you a lower phone plan rate and then device financing with programs that could at least let you upgrade more often. However, there are no device promos at this time – there are no “free” phones with Simplicity.

Verizon is offering Simplicity Plus and Simplicity Pro financing options. These programs cost extra than standard financing, but by paying more than you would for the phone alone, these financing options let you upgrade within a year or sooner.

The myPlan set of plans still gets you device promotions and discounts like you have seen from carriers in recent years. If you are on a myPlan plan, you’ll get access to the $0/mo financing with bill credits, trade-in discounts, and “free” phones. Of course, you plan price is likely to cost more, especially on the higher tier plans.

Which Verizon Plan To Pick?

If you are a 1-line or 2-line Verizon account, Simplicity is probably going to be the best option for you, assuming you have your own phone or buy them outside of Verizon and also don’t need much hotspot data per month.

With a 1-line account, you could pay as little as $30 per month (if coming from another carrier) or $45 per month (if an existing customer) plus taxes and fees. At 2-lines, you could pay as little as $60 per month (new customer) or $90 per month (existing customer), plus taxes and fees.

Simplicity gives you unlimited access to the best Verizon network, 10GB of hotspot, and 720p streaming. The Unlimited Welcome plan, which is the bottom tier myPlan, would cost you $65 (1-line) or $110 (2-lines) and you get less data, no hotspot, and worse streaming.

If you are a 3-line or 4-line (or more) Verizon account, this is where things start to switch back to myPlan. Because myPlan plans lower per-line prices as you add lines, things even out quickly, even on the higher tier plans.

For example, Unlimited Welcome costs $40 per line with 3 lines and as low as $30 per line with 4 lines. Unlimited Plus, our most recent pick for Verizon’s best plan, comes in at $110 for 3 lines and $180 for 4 lines. That 4-line price is the same as Simplicity for existing customers, yet you get more hotspot data, 50% off a tablet or watch line, and the device upgrade promos with “free” phones.

If you are a new customer switching to Simplicity, the $30 per line price is certainly tough to beat for 3-4 lines ($120). However, if you need phones on any of those lines, you’ll be fully financing them.

Verizon Best Plan Verdict

In the end, the choice really comes down to the number of lines you need and whether or not phone upgrade promos are important.

On a 1-2 line account, where you own your own phones or don’t mind paying for them, you really can’t beat Simplicity’s $30 per line (new customer) or $45 per line (existing customer) price points for unlimited data. This is a really, really good deal, especially for those new customers.

However, if you rely on new phones that are “free” or heavily discounted through bill credits, myPlan is still a good option. Verizon’s older myPlan plans really start to meet the value of Simplicity with more than 3 lines too.

Shop Verizon Plans: Simplicity | myPlan