The Galaxy Watch Ultra found itself as the subject of one of the best Prime Day 2026 deals. With a whopping 46% discount, there has never been a better time to get into Samsung’s top-end smartwatch.

At a 46% off discount, you can buy a Galaxy Watch Ultra for as little as $348. This is a steal for a watch that can do it all, can go anywhere, and can track everything in the health space. It’s a big watch, but it won’t let you down.

When we first reviewed the Galaxy Watch Ultra, we called it “a big and fun smartwatch experience,” because of its unique design, impressive battery life, and do-it-all attitude. Samsung made this watch to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra and it came close to meeting the mark.

Our only real complaint was that it was expensive at $650. However, because of this deal, you can get one for almost half the price. While a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is potentially around the corner, it certainly won’t be this cheap.

Amazon Deal Link