After getting our first good look at Galaxy Watch 9 yesterday, we now get to see the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

We fully expect this device to launch alongside Watch 9 and Samsung’s newest foldables at Unpacked in July. As you can likely immediately tell, there may not be too many major design changes, but we do expected multiple upgrades.

From what we’ve learned so far, we can expect this smartwatch to be powered by the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, as well as a massive 800mAh battery. We await Samsung to detail any meaningful health sensor changes, as well as anything else that might be different.

Unpacked is only one month away, scheduled to take place July 22 in London, so we don’t have much longer to wait for official details. Pricing will be important, as costs have likely risen across the board for Samsung.

If anything, the watch looks to be more refined in the design department. It’s obviously a similar design to the original, but it looks a bit polished. We don’t dislike it at all.

// @evleaks