Do you need a no-brainer type of Amazon Prime Day Deal? The Pixel Buds A-Series are $49. That’s a 50% discount.

That’s the story and there isn’t much else to say. These are Google’s older A-Series buds, and yes, there is a newer Pixel Buds 2a, but these are stupidly cheap.

As someone who has used them off and on over the years, I would probably still recommend them on some level, mostly because of this price. They are without a doubt one of the most comfortable ear buds you’ll find and they were a joy to use when running or being active, because you never noticed them in your ears. They sound solid for the price too.

Amazon Deal Link