In Android 17, Google first introduced us to a split Quick Settings toggle for mobile data and WiFi. This was apparently a highly requested feature, and I guess I get why. The thing is, even with the separation, users weren’t completely satisfied so Google came up with a fix.

When we all first got the new mobile data toggle, the process of toggling data on would trigger a pop-up to warn you that you would be activating data. The warning is there to remind users that “Using mobile data may incur charges based on your mobile service plan.” It’s a smart warning for those on data plans with limited amounts of data.

This pop-up was too much for some users, who then complained that they didn’t want to see it every single time they hit this toggle to turn data on. So, Google has added a new checkbox that’ll let you skip this going forward.

The new toggle was added in the latest Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 build that dropped yesterday, so most of you won’t have this just yet unless you join the Android Beta Program (here).

You can see how it looks in the image above, and yes, it really is just a check box that says “Don’t ask me again.”

I know this seems silly or trivial in the grand scheme of things, but for Google to point this out in a beta release, they clearly heard plenty of complaints about it. Maybe we give Google props for being so quick about this change?

Since it only landed in QPR1 beta builds, you should see it hit your Pixel phone in September when it goes stable.