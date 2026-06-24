Earlier this month it was detailed that Google Messages would get the ability for users to set custom background wallpapers and themes in individual chat threads. The customizations would only be visible to the person who applied them, but it was still a nice touch. That rollout has now begun, but in true Google fashion, it might be a slow one.

Once live on your phone, not only can you choose from predetermined colors for themes, but you’ll have the ability to set a custom wallpaper for your chats. Again, these changes will only be visible to you, so it’s not quite iMessage level customization, but it’s still a nice addition for users.

To apply a theme when live, head into a chat thread, tap on the settings, and then select “Chat themes.” From here you will see all of the new customization tools.

Is it live on your phone yet? I checked both my Pixel 10 Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 7 and I don’t have it yet.

Google Play Link: Google Messages

// reddit