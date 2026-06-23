Google released Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 today for its Pixel phones, plus it brought the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro back into the fun, just as they said they would.

The new Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 brings us to build CP31.260608.007. Google fixed 10 noteworthy issues that they’ve provided a detailed changelog for. We’ll know soon what other changes might be in store once we flash it to our Pixel 10 Pro.

For those interested, this new Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 is available for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro up through the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10a.

Release date June 23, 2026 Builds CP31.260608.007 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A) Security patch level 2026-06-05 Google Play services 26.18.35

The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.

Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 fixes and changes

An issue in the Game Dashboard where users were unable to stop screen recordings or save video files. ( Issue #296368569 , Issue #328539170 )

, ) An issue where the camera app temporarily freezes or stutters shortly after being opened from an idle state. ( Issue #330488811 )

) An issue that caused the screen to freeze with a pixelated bottom bar when waking the device from Always-On Display. ( Issue #515393542 , Issue #515497396 )

, ) A timeout issue where the Download Manager failed to complete downloads when excluded from an active VPN connection. ( Issue #475985649 )

) An issue causing inconsistent charging completion time estimates to display on the lock screen versus the charging screensaver. ( Issue #489503595 )

) An issue causing the Private Space UI to crash and locked private apps to improperly appear in launcher search results. ( Issue #515631415 )

) A system crash and device hang that occurred when downloading games. ( Issue #515364954 )

) An issue where a non-functional bubble option incorrectly appeared in the context menu of archived apps. ( Issue #514585702 )

) A system-level WebView rendering regression that caused Monopoly Go to freeze and crash when attempting to open mini-games. ( Issue #516576731 )

) Home screen widgets would disappear or become unavailable in the widget picker after a device reboot. (Issue #488125748, Issue #505117543, Issue #505671079, Issue #497140330, Issue #506685943, Issue #510967059)

// Google