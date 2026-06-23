Samsung has a new storage option for smartphones, AI devices, and XR headsets that it’ll deliver soon. This new UFS 5.0 storage could power the Galaxy S27 Ultra and the majority of Samsung devices into 2027.

This new Samsung UFS 5.0 storage is the “industry’s fastest Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 5.0” solution, according to a Samsung press release. With performance levels reaching bandwidth of up to 10.8 GB/s, this is no joke.

Samsung says that this new UFS 5.0 storage can hit read speeds of that 10.8 GB/s, while write speeds are equally impressive at 9.5 GB/s. We are talking speeds that are twice as fast as some UFS 4.1 chips.

In addition to the performance boost, these new UFS 5.0 chips are more power efficient too. They show 40% improvements in the category over UFS 4.1, so transferring data will cost you far less power.

Finally, Samsung’s UFS 5.0 solution is 16.7% smaller, with a package size of 7.5mm x 13mm x 0.9mm. The smaller size will allow it to fit in a variety of types of devices, which we mentioned would be everything from smartphones to wearables and XR devices.

The plan is to begin mass production of this chip in Q4 of this year at up to 1TB capacity. That timing sure makes you wonder if the first UFS 5.0 devices will be the Galaxy S27 series.