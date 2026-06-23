We are nearing Samsung’s next Unpacked event, presumably where the company will showcase its latest foldable devices, as well as new Galaxy watches.

As of today, we anticipate two watches: Galaxy Watch 9 in two sizes, plus the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. No Galaxy Watch 9 Classic is currently expected. Thanks to Android Headlines in partnership with @Onleaks, we’re getting our first look at Galaxy Watch 9.

Like we said, Galaxy Watch 9 will come in two sizes, as well as two colors for each size. Sizes are reported to be 40mm and 44mm. The colors will be Cream or Graphite for the 40mm size, while the 44mm gets options of Silver or Graphite.

For connectivity, Galaxy Watch 9 will be available in Bluetooth or LTE. Apparently Samsung is still not ready to provide 5G for the Galaxy Watch 9. Pricing is still unknown, but it’s rumored that we can expect a price increase.

Speaking to the design, we aren’t seeing any major hardware changes. They look nearly identical to the Galaxy Watch 8. The big change in 2026 will be the processor, with Samsung switching from its own Exynos to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset. That news was announced back in March.

Thoughts?

// Android Headlines