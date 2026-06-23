Google announced that it’s bringing upgraded autofill capabilities on Chrome to Android via deeper integration with Google Wallet.

Once available on your mobile, autofill will be able to insert things like flight details and vehicle information (license plate, VIN, etc.) into forms. This is being rolled out not only to Android, but iOS as well.

Additionally, the company said that Chrome can now automatically fill forms using data that is stored inside of Google Wallet, including your license, KTN (known traveler number), and passport information. If you don’t have that info inside your Wallet, you can add them to Chrome when you enter them for the first time, similar to how the Autofill feature already works.

These features are now rolling out.

// Google