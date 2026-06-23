Pixel phones have a great feature called Now Playing. Whenever ambient music is playing, the phone can automatically pick up on the track and identify it for you in the background, so long as you have it enabled. A similar feature is apparently being cooked up, but instead of music, it’ll be listening for ambient conversations.

Inside the latest version of Android System Intelligence on Pixel 10 devices, strings of code describe a feature called Audio Memory. Codenamed bluefax, it’s described to, “keep track of what you hear throughout your day, from the music around you to your important conversations.”

These important conversations will be processed on device, transcribed, then summaries can be provided to the user.

Audio Memory is said to also contain the existing Now Playing capability. But in addition to Now Playing, a new Music on Your Device feature is also listed. Its description reads, “Info about songs you play or hear in other apps displays in your music history.”

There are many AI-powered note taking apps available for download. It appears Google is essentially working on a native solution for those who might want it, which makes sense considering how much AI computing power newer phones have. Might as well utilize it, yeah?

Privacy will be a concern, but so long as Google keeps all of the processing on device, folks should have little to worry about. This will be a feature folks either love or not care for at all.

// 9to5Google