After quite a long wait (first made official in October, 2025), Google’s new Gemini-powered Home Speaker is available for pre-order at $99. According to the Google Store, shipments should begin arriving at doorsteps next Friday, so it’s not much longer of a wait for buyers.

We are curious if this is a device people seem excited to pick up? It’s only $99, which seems like a reasonable price to bring quite a few Gemini tools directly into any room of your home. Plus, Google sweetens the deal by offering a 6-month subscription to Google Home Premium ($60 value) for free.

With that said, a large group of people who would buy this device likely already have other Google-powered smart speakers in their home. And as know, a lot of those speakers have been updated with Gemini functionality. The question comes down to, does the new $99 speaker offer something cool enough to make folks want to upgrade or switch out their existing smart speaker?

End of the day, it’s $99 and seems like a very fair price. I just wish it was a bit bigger. I’ll withhold any judgement until I can hear it myself, but there’s no way this little thing thumps any low end, right?

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