Pokémon Champions is now available for download on Android.

To us, the game looks like a reimagined Pokémon Stadium. You build a team of monsters and then battle other teams of monsters. All I know is, Mega Dragonite is in here, so already I’m hooked.

Players on mobile and Switch can claim free monsters simply by logging in, thanks to a special promotion to celebrate the launch of the mobile version.

From Wednesday, June 17, 2026, to Wednesday, September 2, 2026, players can receive Raichu, Raichunite X, and Raichunite Y by checking their in-game mailbox.

Enjoy, Pokémon fans!