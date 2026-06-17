June Samsung updates are fully rolling out this week to Samsung’s newest and best phones. From the Galaxy S26 to the 2026 foldables and Galaxy S25 series, we have new patches and AI features for you to enjoy today.

In the US, Verizon says that these updates began rolling out with the latest Android security patches. For the Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, Fold 7, and Flip 7, they mention “AI enhancements” as well. They didn’t dive any deeper into what that means, but if you are into AI on your Samsung phone, get excited.

The following builds are for June and you should start seeing them right away:

Galaxy S26 Ultra : S948USQS3AZF1

: S948USQS3AZF1 Galaxy S26+ : S947USQS3AZF1

: S947USQS3AZF1 Galaxy S26 : S942USQS3AZF1

: S942USQS3AZF1 Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQUACZF1

: S938USQUACZF1 Galaxy S25+ : S936USQUACZF1

: S936USQUACZF1 Galaxy S25 : S931USQUACZF1

: S931USQUACZF1 Galaxy S25 Edge : S937USQU7CZF1

: S937USQU7CZF1 Galaxy Z Fold 7 : F966USQUABZF1

: F966USQUABZF1 Galaxy Z Flip 7: F766USQUABZF3

To check for updates on Samsung phones, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

// Verizon