June Samsung updates are fully rolling out this week to Samsung’s newest and best phones. From the Galaxy S26 to the 2026 foldables and Galaxy S25 series, we have new patches and AI features for you to enjoy today.
In the US, Verizon says that these updates began rolling out with the latest Android security patches. For the Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, Fold 7, and Flip 7, they mention “AI enhancements” as well. They didn’t dive any deeper into what that means, but if you are into AI on your Samsung phone, get excited.
The following builds are for June and you should start seeing them right away:
- Galaxy S26 Ultra: S948USQS3AZF1
- Galaxy S26+: S947USQS3AZF1
- Galaxy S26: S942USQS3AZF1
- Galaxy S25 Ultra: S938USQUACZF1
- Galaxy S25+: S936USQUACZF1
- Galaxy S25: S931USQUACZF1
- Galaxy S25 Edge: S937USQU7CZF1
- Galaxy Z Fold 7: F966USQUABZF1
- Galaxy Z Flip 7: F766USQUABZF3
To check for updates on Samsung phones, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.
// Verizon