AirDrop for Android will arrive on other Android phones this year, not just Pixel devices.

When Google surprisingly launched AirDrop support on the Pixel 10 last year, we sort of assumed they would eventually bring the functionality to more devices. We’ve already seen signs of it coming to the Pixel 9, but being a part of Quick Share should mean a general Android availability. After all, Quick Share is the official sharing platform of Android with a big piece of that becoming the standard by way of Samsung. It only makes senses that this type of feature expands beyond the Pixel line.

This week, Google apparently told media in Taipei that they will expand AirDrop on Android to “a lot more devices” in 2026. They are working with partners to expand it “into the rest of the ecosystem” and should provide announcements around that “very soon.”

And that’s all he said, but that “very soon” piece of this could suggest an announcement at any moment. It’s February and there isn’t much happening in the world of tech. However, Google tends to time bigger Android announcements with Pixel Feature Drops releases. For those keeping track, the next big quarterly Pixel update is set to arrive in March and that should mean a Pixel Feature Drop. In recent years, Google has often done an Android Feature Drop at the same time to share new Android platform features with everyone. If I were a betting man, I might look to early March for this expansion.

Who else is using AirDrop from their Pixel 10 on a daily basis? I sure am still.