Word on the street is leading us to believe that due to the S Pen included with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung may be running into an issue implementing the magnetic charging coils that are required to adopt and implement the Qi2 charging standard — something to possibly do with the digitizer, but that’s speculation and not confirmed. For us, that’s an issue, because we love the magnets found on the Pixel 10 series and latest iPhones.

Discussing internally, I told Kellen that I’d be completely fine with Samsung ditching the S Pen and providing the internal magnets instead. When using an Ultra device, I basically never utilize the S Pen, but that could just be me. That could also lead to a bigger battery for the phone, so there’s that.

Galaxy Ultra owners, how often are you using the S Pen? All the time? A couple of times a month? Never? Samsung likely has internal figures that help weigh its decision on ditching the stylus, and since they keep including it, I assume people are using it. But who are these people? Are you really able to do a lot that you can’t manage with your finger?

S Pen or magnets: Which would you prefer?