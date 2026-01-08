One of the best new features Google gave to Pixel 10 owners in 2025 was without a doubt the magic of AirDrop support on Android. Through Quick Share, Google figured out a way to be able to send and receive files with Apple devices, like an iPhone or Mac by way of AirDrop. It’s something I already use multiple times per day.

The thing is, only the Pixel 10 series has had access up until this point. While there are a number of people who own a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro, there are even more still-supported Pixel phones in the wild that would greatly benefit from this feature. Thankfully, it’s now looking like the Pixel 9 series may be next to receive support.

AirDrop on Pixel 9

Within the latest Android Canary build (ZP11.251212.007) that released earlier this week, Google has apparently included new system files that allow for Quick Share to work with the Pixel 9 series and iPhones. The Pixel 9a is not included, though, so that would only mean the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Because this is only a start to the process of enabling AirDrop on a Pixel 9, none of this works. I’d imagine Google will still need to update Quick Share or whitelist the devices as they seemingly did when this first launched on the Pixel 10 series.

Unfortunately, no other Pixel devices, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were given these same files. For now, I think our expectation is that Google will expand AirDrop to Android support for the Pixel 9 series. There’s really no telling if any other Pixel device older than the Pixel 9 will ever see support.

Since this is all just happening now within Canary, we’ll have to wait for Google to move things along into more stable builds before we can guess on timing for release. Although, they did surprise the world when they gave us AirDrop on the Pixel 10 – maybe that’ll happen again here.