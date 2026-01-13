Pixel 10a Hitting Online Retailers With February Launch Date

The Pixel 10a could launch very soon in some new colors.

After surprising us a bit with a March launch of the Pixel 9a last year, Google could be ready to bring us its successor even earlier. The Pixel 10a has started popping up on international retailers with colors, storage options, and a date we can all mark on the calendar for a potential arrival.

First spotted by Roland Quandt, we think we’ve seen similar info now that matches the post he made. In his post to Bluesky, Quandt suggests the Pixel 10a will launch in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with color options of Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender. He mentions an arrival around mid February.

Doing some digging following that note, we found at least one online retailer already posting similar details. This retailer lists those same colors and storage options, with a very specific February 17, 2026 launch date. They also list cases in each of those colors (Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender), which Google typically does with official cases as a way to match phone-to-case.

For those not familiar with Google launches and early info, just know that through supply chain or distributor info, model numbers, color variants, and storage options almost always post early to the most random of online retailers. We followed the Pixel 10 series this way and many others for the past 7 or so years. This info then floods from one retailer to another with pricing info that is often not correct. However, the model numbers typically let us track these devices up until launch and help provide further info before Google can. This is the first time we’re seeing Pixel 10a make its way into that world.

As for the Pixel 10a, we believe it looks like this and that it might not be much of an upgrade over the Pixel 9a.