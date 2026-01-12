Google Play Services Updated With New Features

There’s a fresh Google Play Services update headed to devices, with a few new features inbound for the Android ecosystem, as well as a new Google Play store feature.

Google notes new developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support Location and Context processes, updates to system management services, ability to view Google Wallet transactions from other devices and online purchases that use virtual card numbers, and more.

Below, you’ll find the full changelog.

Google Play services v26.01

Developer Services

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Location & Context related processes in their apps.

System Management

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Stability.

Wallet

[Phone, Wear] You can now view transactions from other devices and online purchases that use virtual card numbers.

Google Play Store v49.7 (2026-01-12)

[Phone] Allow users to select from multiple prizes instead of receiving a single one.

