Google delivered the March update to Pixel devices this morning, not just packed with features, but also plenty of bug fixes. If you’re more into the new stuff, you can see our writeup here, but if you want to know about squashed bug, then this post is for you.

In total, there are 16 bug fixes and improvements. Google highlights a fix for an issue that caused audio crashes, a fix for a camera crash, fixes for issues affecting the display and graphics, multiple framework bug fixes, as well as two fixes for the user interface. Each fix is detailed below, along with which device it caused issues on.

Here are all of the bug fixes included in the March update for Pixel devices.

What’s Included

Audio

Fix for a delay in displaying the speaker icon when adjusting audio settings*[1]

Fix for issue occasionally causing audio crashes*[1]

Camera

Fix for an issue that caused the camera service to crash, improving overall camera stability*[2]

Display & Graphics

Fix for an issue causing system crashes and impacting overall Android stability*[2]

Fix for device screen freezing that occasionally renders the phone unusable*[3]

Fix for issues causing occasional fuzzy or incorrect display behavior*[3]

Fix for the issue where the background blur briefly disappeared in the All Apps screen during search*[1]

Improvement for Pixel 10 GPU performance by optimizing the OpenCL driver to reduce overhead and increase benchmark scores*[3]

Framework

Fix for an issue that could cause the UI to freeze in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for an issue that could cause a temporary freeze or unresponsiveness related to background processing of Android intelligence features*[1]

Fix for an issue that could cause the device to crash when certain services start up*[1]

Fix for issues where the device incorrectly reported battery status (e.g., abnormal temperature or missing battery), particularly when using a wireless charger*[3]

Telephony

Fix for unexpected device instability that could cause temporary loss of cellular service*[2]

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

User Interface

Fix for an issue that could cause an application to get stuck after quickly using recent apps and navigating home*[2]

Fix for the delay experienced when opening the audio output selector after playing music in the background*[1]

Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a

*[2] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

*[3] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

