Galaxy S26 Ultra Lookin’ Round and Wobbly

The Galaxy S26 Ultra should arrive in the coming weeks, assuming Samsung sticks to a familiar timeline. It has launched Galaxy S devices in January for several years in a row and the ramp-up of the number of leaks suggest they could stick to that again. For example, we’re now seeing dummy units in the hands of people that give us really clean looks at what the hardware could look like in the hand.

This latest Galaxy S26 Ultra appearance isn’t much, because these are dummy units, but we do get another view of the design that we have been preparing for. Remember, the design of this phone first surfaced several months ago and additional leaks have only further helped solidify this as the phone we expect Samsung to eventually ship.

What should we take from this latest Galaxy S26 Ultra leak?

Well, the phone is still huge, so that’s a thing. We are seeing corners that should be more rounded than last year, which is a bonus. For those who have used and owned a Galaxy S Ultra device before, you likely know how painful its corners can be when pressed into your palm for hours upon hours in a day. We’ll take all of the roundness we can get!

We’re also seeing another look at the camera setup. There are still a ton of cameras here, but the housing is what’s noteworthy. Samsung is bringing the setup or design from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. And all that really means is that the main sensors will sit within an elongated metal frame of their own. It’s a design choice and not much else – I don’t have much of an opinion on it. If I do have one comment, it’s just that I probably preferred the flatter appearance on the S25 Ultra over this.

And that’s pretty much it, y’all. This looks like familiar Samsung design that you’ll recognize. While I wish they’d give us a big design overhaul and go wild, that’s not the type of company that Samsung is.

// @onleaks