Google has a tendency to remove unused features. One feature that Pixel owners are now clamoring to have back? Photo Sphere!

There’s a rally of folks on the Google Pixel subreddit, asking Google to bring back the feature. It was retired as we entered the Pixel 8 launch cycle, though, for those who have an older Pixel device, like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, it’s still available natively inside the camera app.

Photo Spheres could be uploaded to Google Maps, allowing users to get a 360-degree view of locations. It’s like having a Google Maps Street View car in your pocket, helpful when you want to take a picture of something/somewhere that a vehicle can’t reach. I’ve used it many times, whether it be taking my own or viewing other users’ and always thought it helpful, but I wasn’t necessarily sad to see it go.

User mucinexmonster made a really good point on the post saying, “Photo Spheres could be so good with modern stitching too.” And they aren’t wrong there. New phones, along with the help of AI, could probably take some super wicked Photo Sphere shots. It almost seems like a missed opportunity from Google’s camera/Gemini team.

What’s your opinion? Should Photo Sphere make a comeback in 2026?