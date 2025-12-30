Samsung Likes Taking $250 Off Its Galaxy S25 Ultra

Starting off a new year with a new phone sounds like a pretty fun idea to me. As someone who switches phones every month or so because I still love the feeling of change, I really can’t recommend trying it whenever you have the opportunity. Discounts that Samsung offers frequently always make that move a lot easier too, and they are doing a straight cash discount on their best Galaxy S phone at the moment to finish off 2025.

GALAXY S25 ULTRA IS $250 OFF: All models of the Galaxy S25 Ultra are $250 off just because. You don’t need to trade anything or do anything else other than pick a storage amount (256GB, 512GB, or 1TB) and a color. Even the online exclusive colors are discounted (view them all here), including the all-black Titanium Jetblack that I tested earlier this year.

With a $250 off discount, the base model Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,049.99. That’s still a hefty price, of course, but this is a phone that’ll have support for another 6 years and should get all of the latest features in a hurry. Even with the Galaxy S26 on the horizon, I’m not sure anyone truly expects a major upgrade over this phone. In fact, it might even get a design downgrade.

Of course, you could also trade-in a device to see a different discount. The high trade-in values are mostly gone, though, and you’d need to trade a Galaxy S24 Ultra in order to see $700 off.

End 2025 with a new phone, eh?

Samsung Deal Link