Samsung made the Galaxy S25 lineup official this morning, consisting of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The company announced upgrades for the entire lineup, but thankfully for buyers, the prices aren’t changing from last year’s models. This lineup starts at $799 for the Galaxy S25 and goes up to $1299 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In terms of the aforementioned upgrades, we’re looking at solid upgrades on the hardware level and for the software. For hardware changes, the Galaxy S25 Ultra now features a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, up from last year’s 12MP. 10-bit HDR is now also applied by default, delivering four times richer color expression which should be well noticed on the S25 Ultra’s 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Other upgrades include Qi2 wireless charging support, though, Samsung implemented it in a somewhat roundabout way. The company has partnered with 3rd-party case makers to enable usability, so that means you’ll need to buy an accessory to utilize the power of Qi2. While not ideal, Samsung can at least claim that it’s there. Inside each model of the Galaxy S25 is the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) chipset with a base of 12GB RAM.

Performance number proponents, you’ll appreciate this. The latest chipset delivers a performance boost of 40% in NPU, 37% in CPU, and 30% in GPU compared to the previous generation. Naturally, all of this helps enable the on-device AI features that Samsung has baked in.

Samsung detailed a lot for Galaxy AI, stating that One UI 7 has been 3 years in the making to ensure that its Android 15 build is perfectly tuned to incorporate the AI features. These features include AI agents with multimodal capabilities that enable the new phones to interpret text, speech, images and videos for interactions that feel natural, as well as upgrades to Google’s Circle to Search.

Speaking to Galaxy AI and Gemini on the Galaxy S25 series is also very natural. You can stutter, trip over your words or change your mind mid sentence and the AI doesn’t have any issue keeping up with you. I tested it myself and it was pretty slick. A feature that Samsung highlighted was the ability to ask about a particular sports ball team’s schedule, then applying that schedule to your own calendar, all with a single command. Usability in third-party apps, such as Spotify, is also getting baked in.

Your lock screen is also getting outfitted with Now Bar, with features like Now Brief being accessible from the screen. Now Brief shows current weather, top news stories, and usage insights that are catered by Galaxy AI. If you’re following a sports team, scores can be viewed via Now Bar, too.

All models of the Galaxy S25 are getting depth-of-field control with Virtual Aperture, integrated into Expert RAW. Additionally, you’ll find the new Galaxy Log inside of Pro mode, which enables precise color grading options for more “professional” video production. I tested that too and it was very cool, though, most buyers will likely never know it exists.

Galaxy S25 Series Specs

Galaxy S25 Ultra Galaxy S25+ Galaxy S25 OS One UI 7

Android 15 One UI 7

Android 15 One UI 7

Android 15 Display 6.9" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (3120x1440, 120Hz) 6.7" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (3120x1440, 120Hz) 6.2" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (2340x1080, 120Hz) Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite Memory Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB

RAM: 12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB

RAM: 12GB Battery 5000mAh

45W wired charging

Wireless charging

Qi2 compatible 4900mAh

45W wired charging

Wireless charging

Qi2 compatible 4000mAh

25W wired charging

Wireless charging

Qi2 compatible Cameras 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera

--F1.9, FOV 120˚



200 MP Wide Camera

--OIS F1.7, FOV 85˚



50MP Telephoto Camera

--5x Optical Zoom, OIS F3.4, FOV 22˚



10MP Telephoto Camera

--3x Optical Zoom, OIS F2.4, FOV 36˚



12MP Front Camera

--F2.2, FOV 80˚ 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

--F2.2, FOV 120˚



50 MP Wide Camera

--OIS F1.8, FOV 85˚



10MP Telephoto Camera

--3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚



12MP Front Camera

--F2.2, FOV 80˚ 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

--F2.2, FOV 120˚



50 MP Wide Camera

--OIS F1.8, FOV 85˚



10MP Telephoto Camera

--3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚



12MP Front Camera

--F2.2, FOV 80˚ Connectivity WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, UWB WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, UWB WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G Durability IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Enhanced Gorilla Armor (front glass) IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Other Ultrasonic Fingerprint

Face Recognition Ultrasonic Fingerprint

Face Recognition Ultrasonic Fingerprint

Face Recognition Size 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm

218g 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm

190g 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm

162g Colors Titan Black, Titan Gray, Titan Silverblue, Titan Whitesilver Icyblue, Navy, Mint, Silver Shadow Icyblue, Navy, Mint, Silver Shadow

Pricing and Availability

Galaxy S25 starts at $799 and Galaxy S25+ starts at $999. Both phones come in Navy, Icyblue, Mint, and Silver Shadow colors, as well as Samsung exclusive colors Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold. Let me just tell you, the Navy and Coralred colors are absolutely amazing in person.

Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at $1299, available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Gray, and Titanium

Black, plus the Samsung exclusives Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen. Personally, I can’t believe they didn’t bring the Navy or Coralred to S25 Ultra. I’m devastated.

DISCLAIMER: Samsung covered airfare and hotel to the Unpacked event in San Jose. They had no editorial input or any way to preview or see content before it was published. But look, we wanted you to know that they did bring us to the event and covered the cost. That’s it.