This Pixel Watch 4 at $150 Off is Almost Gone

When the Pixel Watch 4 first released, it sure looked like a device that might not have been a major upgrade over the Pixel Watch 3. But then I got it on the wrist, watched the battery life last for days, stared at its beautiful new domed display, and then began to thoroughly enjoy Fitbit as a health tracking partner. It’s a great watch.

The discounts for it have not been substantial up to this point, but a short term deal on the LTE version has dropped $150 off its price. With a $150 off discount, you could get the Pixel Watch 4 LTE in the 41mm size for $299. That’s the same price that the WiFi model is at and yet you could attach it to a cellular network at any time if you so choose.

The LTE upgrade is actually worth it, in my opinion. Google often runs deals through places like Google Fi where you can get free cellular smartwatch service, plus it’s become increasingly cheap to attach it to providers like Visible. Having a connected watch means connectivity even if you lose your phone or decide to leave it behind.

Amazon Deal Link