In the latest beta build of Android 16 for Pixel devices, Google has enabled the ability to unlock your device using the fingerprint scanner while the screen is off. Previously, this was limited to only Pixel 9 devices, but Android 16 Beta 3 has brought it to all supported devices.

Spotted by Android Authority, this is a handy feature that can save you those precious seconds when unlocking your device. To enable, follow these simple instructions. Navigate to Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock. Once inside, in the “when using Fingerprint Unlock” section, enable the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock toggle.

Android 16 Beta 3 is available for the Pixel 9 lineup back to the Pixel 6 lineup.

Google has been steadily pushing forward with these beta updates, and since we’re almost near April, we’re pretty sure public launch should be right around the corner.

