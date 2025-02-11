Google I/O 2025 is Happening May 20-21

Google announced the dates for Google I/O 2025 today and they are May 20-21.

Taking place at Shoreline Amphitheatre (which is Google’s backyard), Google plans to host keynotes on day 1, followed by breakout sessions, workshops, demos, networking opportunities, and more.

As has been the case in recent years, this 2025 I/O experience appears to be mostly online, with what is likely to be a limited in-person scene. The developer blog announcement really only mentions that you can “tune in live” and that they’ll “be streaming developer product keynotes live from Shoreline across both days!” So there’s a chance more will happen at the live experience, but for the most part, it’s all about the content coming out of I/O for developers to be able to take in. Google (obviously) hits a lot more people with an online-focused event.

In announcements, Google says that this year’s I/O will focus on Android, AI, web, cloud, and more. None of those topics should come as a surprise. We’ll have more as the event nears!

You register to stay up-to-date on all things I/O at the link below.

