MLS fans, the best perk from T-Mobile has returned for the 2025 season. After taking off 2024, T-Mobile and Apple are bringing back the “MLS Season Pass On Us” promotion that gets you the entire MLS season through Apple TV for free.

This perk first launched to kick off the 2023 season when Apple bought the majority of the TV rights for MLS to show all matches through Apple TV. Buying the MLS Season Pass would normally cost you $99, but T-Mobile was offering it as a freebie for customers in the same way they give customers free MLB TV. It was awesome for soccer fans, but in 2024 they oddly did not offer it again.

We’ll forgive them for now, as the 2025 season has brought it back. Free MLS Season Pass is yours once again.

To claim, you’ll head into the T-Life app on February 18, which makes this a part of T-Mobile Tuesdays. It’ll show up as a perk to claim, and I’d imagine there will be a couple of extra steps in order to attach it to your Apple TV account. Yes, you’ll need an Apple TV account and a way to watch Apple TV.

In the terms, T-Mobile mentions that you’ll need an Apple account with a payment on file in order to claim, and that “Upon the end of the 2025 MLS season, [the] subscription automatically renews for the 2026 MLS season for the then-current annual price.” You will need to make sure to cancel before you get charged.

T-Mobile did say that this freebie is for both T-Mobile and Metro customers. Again, February 18 is the day you’ll first be able to claim. Yes, that means you will miss the first couple of matches from the week prior (on 2/11 and 2/14). However, the bulk of the season really kicks off on the 18th.

