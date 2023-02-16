T-Mobile announced this morning that all of its customers, including those on Metro by T-Mobile, are being gifted with a free season of MLS Season Pass, a $99 value. While we’re happy for those who enjoy watching soccer, we’re seriously hoping this isn’t replacing T-Mobile’s free MLB TV offer that we’ve grown accustomed to over the years.

Back to the announcement: On February 21, T-Mobile customers will be able to claim this offer via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. It should work very similar to how the MLB TV offer works. There is a catch, though, because that’s how life works.

MLS Season Pass is accessed through the Apple TV app, meaning you’ll need an Apple TV account to enjoy your free soccer. Anywhere you can access Apple TV, so web, phone, smart TV, etc., you’ll be able to access your MLS Season Pass. With the MLB TV offer, it’s a standalone app, so there’s no additional requirements to enjoy it. This is kind of a drag, since I’m not an Apple TV user, but that just means I’m likely missing out on quality shows and movies. Oh well.

Either way, you’ll be able to claim this offer starting next Tuesday.

Update: To clarify, so long as you have Apple TV, doesn’t need to be a subscription to Apple TV+, you’ll be able to access your MLS Season Pass. Sorry for any confusion.

// T-Mobile