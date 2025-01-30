Pixel, Android Team Googlers Offered ‘Voluntary Exit Program’

If you’re a US-based Googler working for a team focused on Android, Pixel, Chrome or a number of others, you probably already saw the news hit your work inbox that you’re being offered a “voluntary exit program” complete with a severance package.

Following Google’s move to combine multiple teams under a single Platforms and Devices umbrella, with the primary reason seemingly being to help inject Gemini (and AI in general) into its portfolio of projects at an increased pace, Google is now offering an exit for those who would like it.

Here’s a statement from Google on the matter.

The Platforms & Devices team is offering a voluntary exit program that provides US-based Googlers working on this team the ability to voluntarily leave the company with a severance package. This comes after we brought two large organizations together last year. There’s tremendous momentum on this team and with so much important work ahead, we want everyone to be deeply committed to our mission and focused on building great products, with speed and efficiency.

This exit program includes those working on Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Fitbit, Google One, Nest, Photos, and Pixel. It’s reported that Google’s AI and search divisions are not directly impacted.

From the outside, it seems pretty nice that Google would offer this to its employees. Anyone wanting to get into something fresh can take a severance and shop around. It’s better than Google announcing layoffs.

// 9to5Google | TechCrunch