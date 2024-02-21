T-Mobile won’t offer MLS Season Pass 2024 for free.

That bit of unfortunate news comes on the day the MLS 2024 season kicks off with Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake and Lionel Messi set to play a full schedule. If there was a time for MLS and Apple (who owns MLS Season Pass) to grab the attention of fans in the US who aren’t quite ready to pay-up, this would be it. What a chance to attract new fans to the sport in this weird country of ours.

We reached out to T-Mobile to see what was up, knowing that the MLS Season was upon us and they didn’t return our call. They did apparently confirm to CNET that they aren’t planning to offer the free MLS Season Pass this year, though. That sucks.

UPDATE : Since posting this, T-Mobile responded back to us and said “There are no plans at the moment to offer it.”

For those of you on MLS Season Pass from last year through T-Mobile, you may have a subscription into the weekend, so you could still catch several of the opening matches. However, most subscriptions will expire by February 24 and that leaves you with a decision to make for the rest of the season. Well, unless T-Mobile surprises us all and comes to a deal with Apple by next week.

I can’t say I’m completely surprised by this move, as T-Mobile hasn’t even hinted at the offer for 2024. Their support accounts all just say the same thing about “no updates for MLS yet this year” and that folks should “stay tuned” in case something changes. Obviously, nothing changed.

Should you decide to subscribe, you’ll pay $14.99/mo or $99 for the season if you don’t subscribe to Apple TV+. If you do subscribe to Apple TV+, then the price changes to $12.99/mo or $79 for the season.