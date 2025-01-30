For a limited time, Samsung has upped trade-in values on any and all smartwatch devices towards the purchase of a Galaxy Ring. This deal is fantastic because regardless of which smartwatch you trade in, so long as it’s not broken, you’ll get $250 towards the Galaxy Ring.

At $250 off, the Galaxy Ring comes down to just $149, which is a great price for this particular wellness device. For example, you can trade in an OG Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, old Garmin, or literally any “other” smartwatch device and get the $250 off.

And for anyone who qualifies for Samsung Offer Programs, you can score an additional $30 off, bringing the grand total to just $119 for the wearable. That seems pretty great to us.

Follow the link below to snag the savings and get your old smartwatch ready for trade in.