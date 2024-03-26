T-Mobile customers, it is that time of year again, with the baseball season about to start. T-Mobile, and its long running promotion of offering a free season of MLB TV, has opened up its claims window for the freebie.

To claim, you’ll open the T Life app and you’ll see a big part of the app dedicated to the free season of MLB TV. Tap on the “Save to My Stuff” button. Free here, you’ll log into your MLB account and be done. Be aware, T-Mobile customers have until April 2 (one week) to claim this free subscription.

This is the time of year when I remember that my T-Mobile account gets me some pretty sweet goodies every now and then. Thanks, T-Mobile.

Download the app below and good luck to all of your teams this season.

// T-Mobile