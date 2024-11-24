As we continue to monitor the Samsung Black Friday deals situation, we see now that they’ve further discounted the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in recent days and made trade-in values as good as they’ve ever been. You can save a ton of cash on the Fold 6 (review) at the moment without needing a device to give up, but if you have one to part with, the savings are pretty incredible.

Here’s how you can score the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 Black Friday deal.

$300 OFF FOLD 6 TO START: The absolute best price for the Galaxy Fold 6 is going to be on Samsung’s online exclusive colors. They have two colors (Crafted Black and White) that are $300 off. None of the standard colors are seeing this same discount, so you may want to dive into either of these. Both look quite sharp, so don’t be afraid to dance with either.

The $300 off for these colors is included with either 256GB or 512GB options. This isn’t one of those free storage upgrade deals, as both are discounted by $300. Either option gets you a lot of storage at a steep price drop, though.

$800 OFF WITH NO TRADES: So we’ve started with a $300 discount on those exclusive colors and now you decide if you have a phone to trade-in or not. If you don’t have a trade, then Samsung is giving you another $500 off simply for doing business with them. And this $500 off includes all colors, so if you didn’t like Crafted Black or White, you can at least get $500 off the other colors, no trade-in required.

Of course, if you went with the exclusive colors and saved $300, you now have another $500 to combine discounts, giving you $800 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Again, you didn’t have to trade-in a single thing and you dropped the price by $800, leaving you at $1,099. That’s a heck of a deal.

$1,500 OFF WITH TRADES: That said, if you have a device to trade, Samsung really is giving you top tier discounts at the moment. You can grab $1,200 off with a Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 5, $1,100 off with a Galaxy Z Fold 4, and $1,000 off with the ancient Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy S23 Ultra. We then have a couple of devices fetching $800, more at $650, and then a bunch at around $600. $1,000 back for the Fold 3 is actually comically good.

So, you started with that $300 off for the exclusive colors and now combined with up to $1,200 off, giving you a $1,500 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and a starting price of $399.99. Yeah, that’s awesome.

