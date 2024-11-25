Google TV users are getting a bunch of Roku-related goodies this week, such as search integration and a whole lotta content. If you were somehow thinking you needed more stuff to watch on Google TV, this news should help with that.

As announced, Google TV users can now search through Roku Channel programming on Google TV, helping you find content that is free to watch. Additionally, users can also browse through more than 500 FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channels via the “Live” tab on Google TV. For the complete list of what’s coming to Google TV, check below.

What’s New

As an avid fan of the screen that lives in my living room, this is good news. I’ve also been wanting to see that Weird Al movie, so this must be a sign.

