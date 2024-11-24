Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1 Update Released With 8 Bug Fixes

To finish off the week, Google sent out a last-minute update to the Android 15 QPR1 beta program to take care of any last minute bugs before the build is released in December to the public. The new QPR1 update should land on your Pixel phone as Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1 if you own a Pixel 6 up through the new Pixel 9 series.

As far as timing goes, we could see this build of Android 15 go stable within the next week. December is upon us and this QPR1 update that has been in testing for many months will be released as the big December quarterly update that is likely to be a part of a Pixel Feature Drop. Since this has 8 quite-specific bug fixes included, this sure looks like Google putting the finishing touches on things.

Again, if you own a Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or Pixel Tablet, this update is headed your way, assuming you are a part of the Android Beta Program (sign-up) and didn’t move on to the Android 15 QPR2 beta program. I’m not sure how you would do that, but hey, it must be a possibility.

Below, you’ll find the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1 release info that shows we are still on the November Android security patch.

Release date: November 22, 2024

Build: AP41.240925.012

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: November 2024

Google Play services: 24.34.33

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1 Bug Fixes: As far as fixes go, Google really is just tidying up some last minutes issues from media controls being funky to Material You colors being too similar. There’s also a fix for NFC payment failures and an acknowledgement that there are various fixes for general stability, camera, for connectivity included.

Fixed an issue where tapping media controls closed the notification shade but didn’t open the app. (Issue #375447625)

Fixed an issue where long pressing the device entry icon didn’t work when there were many notifications and the notification shelf was overlapping the lock icon. (Issue #369316295)

Fixed an issue that prevented proper volume control for some Bluetooth devices. (Issue #376650439, Issue #373681731)

Fixed an issue that caused the Material You, wallpaper-derived color options to be very similar. (Issue #378507373)

Fixed an issue that caused the scrollbar in the system settings to be sized and styled inconsistently. (Issue #366278155)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused NFC payments to fail. (Issue #363914347)

Fixed an issue where translations in Indonesian and Hebrew didn’t display correctly for apps that are targeting Android 14 (API level 34) or lower. (Issue #378200084)

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, camera, connectivity, localization, accessibility, and interactivity.

Download Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1: If interested, you can download from the following links to get started (QPR1 Beta 3.1 should be live shortly in the Beta Program for over-the-air updates if it isn’t already):