When each year’s holiday shopping season rolls around, we get pretty excited knowing that Google is going to discount its best phones. They do it every year and it often brings pain to those who buy their phones right out of the gate. For the Pixel 9 launch, the situation is slightly different since Google released phones a couple of months early, which means we have had a full two months already without significant promos on the new phone series.

Today, that’s changing and it starts with the Pixel 9. We briefly touched on this deal earlier, but I wanted to make sure it got all the love on its own. This Google Pixel 9 Black Friday deal is so good and it’s here a few weeks earlier than we expected.

PIXEL 9 $150 OFF DEAL: At $150 off, you can get into a Pixel 9 with 128GB storage for as little as $649. The same deal applies to the 256GB model too, so at $150 off it would be $749. I know $650 does not put the Pixel 9 in budget territory, but for the specs and hardware you get, I’m not sure there is a better choice in smartphones if you aren’t interested in spending $1,000.

When Tim reviewed this phone, he summed it nicely by just saying, “Yup, it’s that good.” He raved about the design and hardware as being Google’s best ever. He found great performance, an impressive display, long battery life, and a camera that punches above its price point. His only complaints in the camera area were that it lacks a telephoto lens, but again, that’s what you get when not paying $1,000 for a phone.

In the end, he essentially said that the Pixel 9 is a “perfectly great” smartphone assuming you aren’t in need of 16GB RAM and that telephoto lens. I think most people will be just fine without those if they don’t want to spend more than $700 on a phone that’ll get updates each month for the next 7 years.

All colors and storage options are $150 off, so mix it up and decide between Peony, Wintergreen, Porcelain, or Obsidian.

Pixel 9 Deal Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google