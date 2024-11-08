Google’s first set of pre-Black Friday deals that went live yesterday were only a taste of what was to come it seems. This morning, Google upped the fun by giving the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 3 their first discounts. There are other discounted devices too, including like the Pixel 8a and Pixel Watch 2

I know that we’re all waiting around, hoping for Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL Black Friday deals, but for now, we have everything but those. The Pixel 9 is $150 off, dropping it to a staggeringly low price of $649. Remember, this is essentially a Pixel 9 Pro without the telephoto lens and RAM. It comes so close in so many other categories (our review).

Seeing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with a sizable $300 off discount is huge too. This is normally an $1,800 device, so we’ll take any price drop we can get. $300 is a significant chunk of the price that is now gone. Here’s our review on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

For the Pixel Watch 3 (review), we are seeing $70 discounts on WiFi/Bluetooth models and $100 discounts on LTE models. These are the first discounts from Google like this and give us starting points of $279 and $349, respectively.

That’s not all, though. The Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8a are both discounted by up to $100 off.

Google Pre-Black Friday Best Deals

The rest of Google’s Black Friday sale can be found right here.