Here’s the OnePlus 13 in All Colors, Officially

In case you forgot, the OnePlus 13 is almost here. I know, it seems wildly early this year, but the timing of the unveiling matches up with Qualcomm announcing its next big Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and OnePlus is likely to use that chip in the phone on a global scale. So yeah, OnePlus is about to tell us all there is to know about the OnePlus 13 (for China to start) before a global launch later on.

Today, because OnePlus loves a good pre-launch tease, the company showed off the OnePlus 13 in 3 colors, gave us multiple angles of the updated design, talked through some updated specs, and launched websites to further enhance the level of teasing. While I wouldn’t call this a full refresh of the OnePlus flagship series of phones, it is a much-needed adjusting to a design that had become a bit tired. Things are looking good here, at least in my opinion.

To catch everyone up, the OnePlus 13 will be released on October 31, in China. OnePlus has done this for several releases now, where we get their new flagship phone in China as an early release before going global months later. For this launch, things have apparently been moved up quite a bit, and again, that’s likely because of the timing here with Qualcomm’s next chip announcement.

As a part of today’s big tease, we get to see the phone’s design, which is still strong in the camera housing department. The new camera circle no longer blends into the frame, though, so it stands alone in the back of 3 new colors and textures. We’ll see Blue Moment, a “velvety leather” material, Obsidian Secret Realm, an “ebony wood grain glass,” and White Dew Morning Dawn, a “new generation of silk glass technology.”

The updated design brings a flat frame, which is all the rage in smartphones these days. That means a flat display, something that OnePlus has lagged behind others in switching back to. They called it out today on Weibo, suggesting that a flat display “prevents accidental touch” – oh, you don’t say? We’re also getting an Alert Slider in the side again, for those who were big mad when OnePlus briefly removed it.

Finally, OnePlus keeps referring to this as “Super Pro in every way,” as a reminder that this phone is on the level (or above) other Pro phones. You see, this is where I make the bet that they will soon bring back the “Pro” tag to their phones after telling everyone there was no need with the OnePlus 11 launch, because they only launch Pro phones. This is clearly a sign that people need to be told these things and haven’t quite looked at OnePlus with the other Pro devices on the market.

Oh, Hasselblad branding is here again as a continuation of that partnership. It is what it is.

And that’s it for now, so enjoy the three OnePlus 13 colors below and then share any thoughts.

OnePlus 13 – Blue Moment

OnePlus 13 – Obsidian Secret Realm

OnePlus 13 – White Dew Morning Dawn

