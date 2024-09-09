OnePlus 13 is Apparently Launching Super Early

If you are reading that title and thinking, “The OnePlus 12 isn’t even that old, is it?” you wouldn’t wrong in doing so. We reviewed the OnePlus 12 in February of this year and are now about to welcome in the OnePlus 13, well before the end of 2024 hits.

This bit of news was shared to Weibo by Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, where they mentioned that the “new OnePlus flagship” phone they’ve been working on will “be released next month.” OnePlus really only makes one flagship phone at the moment, so it would have to be the OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus China boss was sharing a story about an R&D partner showing them “exclusive performance technology” that will be used in the device and how for the “first time,” it is adopting a self-developed dual-core architecture that could bring wild new performance. While OnePlus has been a leader in performance for many years, my thought there is whether or not this partner is Qualcomm, as they are expected to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in October, right when OnePlus is planning to announce this new phone.

Confused on the timing? Since this tease is coming from the OnePlus China president, you should expect this to be a China-first release. OnePlus, for at least the past two years, has released OnePlus flagship phones in China to start before rolling out international variants a month or so later. They did this with both the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12. That same strategy is likely in effect for the OnePlus 13.

Tell me, is OnePlus news still grabbing your attention?