That tease from last week from Samsung was indeed the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, a new foldable with the thinnest body and lightest weight yet. That might be about all that’s new, though, plus you can’t buy it here.

Samsung announced this latest foldable for Korea only, saying that it still uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but does have a fancy new striped back cover glass. It will only come in the black shadow version you are seeing here.

As for other differences between the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we’re looking at a 1.5mm thinner body and a weight that is 3g lighter. We also get 16GB RAM (up from 12GB), 200MP wide-angle main camera, 8.0-inch inside display (20:18), and a 6.5-inch cover screen. And that’s it!

Interested in one? It will cost you 2,789,600 won in Korea. You can buy it on October 25.

// Samsung