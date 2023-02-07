OnePlus 11 Arrives in US for Pre-Order at $699

After first going official in China to kick off January, the OnePlus 11 is now official in the US too. OnePlus’ newest flagship phone has confirmed details, prices, and release info for those who have been patiently waiting for this moment.

For those who missed it, the OnePlus 11 is the first big phone release from OnePlus for 2023. This one isn’t labeled “Pro,” and that was apparently on purpose, as OnePlus has said that they are simplifying things going forward. They are selling the idea that if your phone has all of the Pro goodies, you shouldn’t need to remind everyone by calling it “Pro,” or something. I don’t know. I’m all for simpler names, so let’s go with it. Just know that this is a “Pro” phone from OnePlus, only without the name.

The OnePlus 11 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and features a 6.7″ QHD AMOLED display at 120Hz. You’ll find 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS3.1 or 256GB UFS4.0 storage, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 7, in-display fingerprint sensor, support for Spatial Audio, and an Alert Slider. There’s a 5000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging (1% to 100% in 27 minutes), but no wireless charging. The 80W charger is included in the box, though.

The large camera in the OnePlus 11 is Hasselblad branded (and with their Natural Color Calibration), with all new sensors. You get a main 50MP IMX890 sensor with OIS, 48MP IMX581 super wide angle sensor that can shoot macros, and a 32MP IMX709 portrait lens. We’ve got 8K video support at 24fps, Nightscape and Portrait modes, Dual LED flash, and “DSLR-like depth-tracking” for that lovely “natural bokeh.” The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The OnePlus 11 comes in either Titan Black or Eternal Green. The Titan Black model is the frosted matte version while the Eternal Green color is glossier, although it has done a remarkable job of resisting fingerprints during my testing. That’s right, I have one and will post my review shortly!

If you’d like to buy the OnePlus 11, you can pre-order it today before it goes on sale on February 16. For pricing, you are looking at a starting point of $699 and that gets you 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. If you’d like to double to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, you’ll pay $799.

No carrier picked up the OnePlus 11, but it does work on all major US carriers and their 5G networks (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile). To buy this device, you’ll do so through Amazon, Best Buy, or the OnePlus store.

Pre-order Links: Amazon | OnePlus | Best Buy