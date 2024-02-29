It’s MWC week over in Europe, and for the most part, we haven’t seen too much insanity coming out of it. However, Qualcomm has given us a little spicy nugget to chew on, that being confirmation that its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is scheduled for this October.

The timing aligns with what we saw last year from Qualcomm. In October, the company introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, then it started showing up in devices late in the year, and of course, in the Galaxy S24 lineup early this year.

Qualcomm’s Don McGuire doesn’t share too many insights in terms of specs, but does say that the company’s mobile platforms are being “reinvented” with its Oryon CPU, plus we’ll also see the evolution of its NPU line. Again there are no specifics, but it’s a really safe bet that on-device AI and generative AI will be at the forefront of what’s new and awesome in the Gen 4 chipset.

You can watch the full video below. Feel free to make any predictions.